Three UP scientists found faking RT-PCR reports

The junior scientists include two women working on ad-hoc basis in the microbiology lab in Government Medical College in Orai in Jalaun.

Jalaun (UP), Oct 5 (IANS) Three molecular biologists-cum-junior scientists in a UP medical college have landed in trouble for faking a number of RT-PCR test results by deliberately showing them positive when they were negative. So far, 15 such reports have been found.

Medical College Principal, Dr D. Nath said it was found during routine observation that while cases in the rest of the places were declining, they were on the rise in Jalaun.

When the matter was discussed with District Magistrate Jalaun, Priyanka Niranjan, it was decided that the reports should be cross-checked.

All the samples were then simultaneously and sent to the Jhansi Medical College, the King George's Medical University, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lucknow, where the samples turned out to be negative.

The administration has recommended appropriate departmental action. The report also alleges that the trio, in order to cover up the matter, went to local media with false claims in an attempt to mislead everyone.

"On the basis of recommendations given by head, Microbiology Lab, Dr Gopal, and after consultation with the District Magistrate Jalaun and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), I have sent details to my seniors recommending stern action. Meanwhile, we are initiating departmental action here at the college level," said Dr Nath.

--IANS

amita/vd