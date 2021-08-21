Three US Army CH-47 helicopters pick up 169 Americans outside Kabul airport: Reports

Washington [US], August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The US military used three CH-47 "Chinook" helicopters to bring 169 Americans to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson tweeted.



Earlier on Friday, US officials from both the State Department and Pentagon declined to confirm the veracity of the helicopter mission earlier in the day amid reports that nearly 100 were ferried away amid the turmoil in Afghanistan.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that US operations continue to take place primarily within the confines of the airport itself, although there was one successful mission to rescue 169 Americans from shortly outside the airport's perimeter.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price deferred to Kirby's answer on the subject when presented with the same question, but he did add that the US will do everything they responsibly can to assist Americans. (ANI/Sputnik)

