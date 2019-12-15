Three women dead, four injured in Delhi fire

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Three women died and four others were injured after a fire broke out in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday at around 6 p.m., sources said.

A fire broke out at a house in North Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area in which three women were died and four others got injured, the source said, adding that six people including three children have been rescued so far.

A total seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The police had to broke open the terrace door of the house to rescue two women who were found in an unconscious state.

