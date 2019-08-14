Three women IAF officers to assist PM Modi during 'Independence Day Ceremony'

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Three women IAF officers will assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Independence Day Ceremony' on Thursday.

Flying Officer Preetam Sangwan will assist the Prime Minister in the unfurling of the national flag, while Flt Lt Jyoti Yadav and Flt Lt Mansi Geda will be positioned on either side of the saluting dais for the PM.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to focus on the theme of 'New India' in his address to the nation on 73rd Independence Day on Thursday.

To mark what will be his sixth consecutive address to the nation, 3,500 girl students drawn from 41 government schools in the national capital, 5,000 boys and 700 NCC cadets of 17 schools will display 'strength in unity' by the formation of words -- 'Naya Bharat' (New India).

PM Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 73rd Independence Day at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital on Thursday. He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the monument. (ANI)

