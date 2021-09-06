Through agri laws, Centre is killing farmers slowly says Rakesh Tikait

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Asserting that the farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws will continue until the Central government fulfills their demands, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the new agricultural laws are stifling the farmers slowly unlike COVID which will take life at a one go.



"No one questioned the yataras organised by the government. The laws made by the government are more dangerous than COVID. Pandemic will kill you in one go but the laws of the government will kill people slowly," he said when asked that a huge number of people gathered at the Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar can turn to super spreader event as COVID infections soar.

"The gathering at the Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Muzaffarnagar is proof that people are not satisfied with the work of the government."

Tikait also reiterated that they would not leave the Delhi borders till "they emerge victorious".

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's 'Kishan Mahapanchayat' was held at the Government Inter College grounds in Muzaffarnagar.

Speaking to ANI, the farmer leader said that BKU does not want to join the politics and instead it is in favour of resolving their issues.

This comes in response to Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan earlier on Sunday said that if Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) wants to enter politics then the BJP will be welcome them.

"We do not want to join politics. We just want the issues of farmers to be resolved. There are leaders in BJP who are supporting the farmers. The people know who are the leaders not supporting farmers, they will react according to it. Balyan should support the farmers like Varun Gandhi and Satya Pal Malik," Tikait said.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi had come out in support of protesting farmers and said that the Centre should understand the pain of farmers.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)