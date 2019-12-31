Through memes, Maharashtra Police urge people not to drink and drive during New Year celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The state police on Tuesday took to memes in a bid to urge people not to drink and drive during the New Year celebrations.

Known for their quirky tweets, Maharashtra Police shared several memes from its official account on the micro-blogging website.

"Didi ko cool bhi act karna hai, Didi ko party bhi karna hai, Didi ko rules bhi nai follow karna hai, Aisa Kaise Chalega Didi?" read one of the tweets by the Maharashtra Police.



The tweets have since garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets and comments.

"Looking back at some of the most trending #memes2019 to set the #Resolution2020 right. This #NewYearsEve, leave your car keys at home. #Memesolution #ducttapebanana #DontDrinkAndDrive #Welcome2020 #HappyNewYear #happynewyear2020," read a following tweet.



In another tweet, the Maharashtra Police posted a meme from the movie 'Hera Pheri' directed at drunk people, who insist they are not drunk.



"When drunk drivers insist that they are not drunk. @akshaykumar #Memesolution #DontDrinkAndDrive #Welcome2020 #HappyNewYear #happynewyear2020 #NewYearsEve #NewYear2020," it said.

Nagpur city police also took to Twitter to urge the people to drink water instead of liquor and stay safe. (ANI)