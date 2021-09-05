Thrust would be given to post-harvest management, says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): Thrust would be given to post-harvest management under Comprehensive Agriculture Policy, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.



The chief minister, who launched the ambitious CM Raitha Nidhi Scholarship programme organised at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha, said that efforts will be made to get better prices for the crops grown by the farmer through scientific storage of agricultural produce, transportation, marketing facilities and other amenities.

"Agricultural Universities must successfully grow the plant varieties which are researched in the farmers' fields. Universities must come out of their premises to the fields," Bommai opined.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination to double the income of farmers, the Chief Minister said that the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme' was implemented to provide security to farmers' lives and the state government too added Rs 4,000 additional assistance when BS Yediyurappa took charge as the CM.

Explaining the scholarship scheme launched by him, Bommai said that the scheme is being implemented to improve the farmers' situation by helping educate their children. "The scholarship will be provided to students who join different courses after SSLC. The amount will be disbursed through DBT to about 17 lakhs students," he stated.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present on the occasion and informed that Rs 6,800 crores have been provided to establish Farmers Produce Organisations and other activities and Rs 1.5 lakh crores under the Atmanirbhar scheme to prevent the agricultural produces being wasted due to lack of basic facilities.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, present on the occasion, said that small farmers will be supported through establishing 750 Farmers Produce Organisations in the state.

"The Union government, in order to promote export of agricultural produces has formulated 'One District, One Product' policy. Apart from the programmes for the development of basic infrastructure for agriculture, one lakh crore has been allocated," she added. (ANI)

