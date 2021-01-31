Thunderstorm, light rain likely in Delhi on Feb 5

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi on Sunday has predicted thunderstorms with light rain in the national capital on February 5.



In its weekly forecast, the Regional Meteorological Centre stated, "Generally cloudy Sky. Light Rain /Thundershowers likely."

With that, the minimum temperature is expected to drop down to 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum can touch 20 degrees Celsius on February 5.

Today, citizens in Delhi woke up to a foggy morning as the temperature dipped in several parts of the city. The situation worsened as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted today, "Moderate fog observed at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi (Safdarjung), Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Tripura and coastal Andhra Pradesh."

The Regional Meteorological Department of Delhi on Sunday stated that the maximum temperature in the city touched 22 degree Celsius and the minimum touched 4 degree Celsius. (ANI)

