Thunderstorm, rain likely to occur in parts of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain would continue to occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.



The weather agency, in a tweet, informed, "Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh(Haryana), Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Khurja, Amroha, Sahaswan, Chandausi, Sambhal, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (UP), Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar(Rajasthan). Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi during the next 2 hours."

Parts of North India have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few hours.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Monday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in the adjoining areas of Delhi NCR today. According to IMD, the current temperature of Delhi has dropped to 21 degrees Celsius.

In Uttarakhand, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state, on Monday. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning. (ANI)