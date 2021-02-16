Thunderstorms, lightning forecast for two days in south coastal AP

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal AP," said a Met official.

Amaravati, Feb 16 (IANS) Following months of dry winter weather, the Met department forecast thunderstorms in parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh for two days on Friday and Saturday.

The sudden unexpected showers come at a time when the rabi crop of paddy is at a crucial stage and many aquaculture farmers are busy tending to their shrimp and fish ponds.

Sudden changes in temperature and rain have a bearing on the fortunes of aquaculture farmers.

Meanwhile, winter in the southern state is slowly receding as day time temperatures are rising each day.

On Monday, all the 16 monitored stations in AP recorded maximum temperatures over 30 degrees Celsius.

Kurnool town logged the highest temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius in the state.

According to the Met department, low level north easterlies and easterlies winds continue to blow in AP.

