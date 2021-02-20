Thunderstorms, lightning in parts of southern AP on Sunday

According to the Met department, a trough is running in the westerlies from northeast Bihar to southeast Arabian Sea, spanning Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and north Kerala.

Amaravati, Feb 20 (IANS) Following unusual winter rains on Friday during the February month in Andhra Pradesh, the Met department on Saturday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning to be very likely in parts of south coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Sunday.

The trough is located at an elevation between 5.8 km and 7.6 km above the mean sea level, even as another trough lies in the low level of easterlies.

"A trough in low levels easterlies lies over west central Bay of Bengal and runs from off north Tamil Nadu coast to south Odisha coast at 1.5 km above mean sea level," said a Met official.

However, the cyclonic circulation over north coastal AP and neighbourhood between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Similarly, the trough in low level easterlies from Southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Sri Lanka coast to north Tamil Nadu coast at 0.9 km above mean sea level has also become less marked.

On Saturday, the Met department recorded rainfall in nine places, including Ongole which recorded 62 mm rainfall.

However, several villages such as Kolanapalli, Doddanapudi, Kalla, Kuppanapudi and others in West Godavari district which witnessed rain on Friday did not see rain again on Saturday.

After Sunday's forecast, there is no prediction of rain for the next three days.

Owing to the weather changes, a few aquaculture farmers near Bhimavaram in West Godavari district have deferred their plans to start a new crop of prawn culture until the weather stabilizes.

