Thunderstorms, rain likely in J&K

Srinagar, May 19 (IANS) Weather remained mainly dry in J&K on Wednesday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast a brief spell of thunderstorm and rain at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

"Partly to generally cloudy weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours with a brief spell of thunderstorm with rain at isolated to scattered places towards the afternoon/evening on Wednesday," an official of MET department said.