Thunderstorms, rain to continue in TN till June 16

The Department said that some other districts of the state would continue with its dry weather and after June 16, there will be a break from the rains and thunderstorms for the whole state.

Kanyakumari and several other interior districts of the state are expected to get medium to heavy rains followed by thunderstorms.

Chennai, June 13 (IANS) Thunderstorms and rain will continue to lash several districts of Tamil Nadu till June 16, according to the Meteorological Department.

Thunderstorms with light and moderate rains may mainly be concentrated in a few districts, according to the forecast.

Sholayar and Valparai areas of Coimbatore district recorded 2 cm rainfall on Saturday while Avalanche and Devala areas of the Nilgiris district recorded 1 cm of rainfall.

In parts of Chennai, there was light but sporadic showers and Nungambakkam and Ennore recorded light rain with the temperature falling to 37.9 degree Celsius.

The Met Department officials are of the opinion that Sunday will also record sporadic but light rains with the temperature at 37 degrees Celsius.

Officials of the Department said that if the low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal weakens, easterly winds would begin to prevail and convective activity may revive in coastal areas. This would trigger rains.

The state has been recording an average of 2.4 cm rains since June 1 since the arrival of the southwest monsoon.

--IANS

aal/ksk/