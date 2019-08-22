Thushar Vellappally held in UAE, Kerala CM seeks EAM Jaishankar's intervention

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and sought his intervention in the arrest of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally in Dubai.

Vellappally was arrested in a cheque bounce case in United Arab Emirates' Ajman on Thursday.

"News channels have reported the arrest of Thushar Vellapally, Vice-President of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, at Ajman in United Arab Emirates. I express concern about his well-being and health while in custody. All possible help within limits of law needs to be made available to him. I request your kind personal attention and intervention in this regard," read the Vijayan's letter to Jaishankar dated August 22.According to the sources, Vellappally was arrested after a cheque for Rs 19 crore handed over to his business partner, had bounced.Vellappally is the chief of BDJS, the political arm of the Sree Narayan Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP).In the 17th Lok Saha Sabha elections, the BDJS state president was the candidate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and fought against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)