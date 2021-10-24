Tibet sees tourism boom in 1st 3 quarters

Lhasa, Oct 24 (IANS) bout 36.89 million domestic and foreign tourists visited Tibet in the first three quarters of this year, up 15.2 per cent year on year, according to local authorities.

The region's tourism revenue from January to September rose 26.6 per cent from a year earlier to 42.4 billion yuan ($6.6 billion), Xinhua news agency quoted the regional tourism department as saying in a statement.