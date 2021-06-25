Tibetan President thanks Abe for raising Tibet issue

Dalai Lama's representative Arya Tsewang Gyalpo met Abe and other parliamentarians at their offices in Tokyo and conveyed greetings from Tsering.

Dharamsala, June 25 (IANS) Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering on Friday thanked former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo for his constant efforts during his leadership to raise the issue of Tibet and hold China accountable for its gross human rights violations.

In a letter, Tsering said: "Your efforts have also inspired many other Japanese parliamentarians and politicians to support the Tibetan cause which was instrumental in establishing the All Party Japanese Parliamentary Support Group of Tibet, the world's largest Parliamentary Support Group with 100 parliamentarians."

He further said Abe's efforts to raise the issue of Tibet in Japan have also heralded a new era of Japan-Tibet relations marked by growing interest in Tibetan Buddhism and culture, and increasing support for Tibet among the Japanese public.

A post on the CTA's website quoting Abe said he always raised the issue of Tibet during his meeting with world leaders when he was the Prime Minister, adding, Tibetans should direct their effort to strengthen advocacy in the European Union.

He inquired about the current situation in Tibet and expressed concern over the issue of Tibet not getting highlighted much at the international level such as during the recently concluded G7 meeting.

Representative told Abe that the situation in Tibet has become more repressive and there is no freedom of movement and information as the Chinese government has turned Tibet into a police state.

Later, representative Arya met Shimomura Hakubun, Chairman of the All Party Japanese Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet, and delivered him the letter from Penpa Tsering.

In his letter, he wrote: "Your support for the Tibetan cause reinforces and mirrors his commitment to truth, justice and freedom. We will seek your support and participation for a more collaborative global network of parliamentarians in moving the cause of Tibet."

--IANS

vg/ksk/