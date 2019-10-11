Tibetan protesters held outside hotel where Xi is slated to stay

Chennai: Five suspected Tibetans were detained by the police in Chennai on Friday for allegedly trying to stage a protest outside the star hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to stay during his two-day visit here.

Jinping is slated to arrive later in the day to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their second informal summit at the nearby coastal town of Mahabalipuram.

Police whisked away a person with Tibetan flag who attempted to stage a sudden protest and were seen restraining him from raising any slogans.

He was whisked away in an autorickshaw by some police personnel even as four others were removed in a police vehicle. The city and Mahabalipuram have turned into a fortress, with the star hotel where Xi is scheduled to stay coming under a multi-tier security cover.