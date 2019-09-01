Tibetans hold protest in Dharamshala in solidarity with Hong Kong

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Members of the Tibetan Women's Association on Saturday held a peaceful protest in Dharamshala to express solidarity with the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.

Demonstrators carried posters and placards that read "Hong Kong, we are with you" and "Withdraw extradition bill" in reference to the now shelved bill that would have permitted Beijing to extradite alleged criminals in Hong Kong for trial in mainland China.



A few protestors came out wearing bandages on their eyes as an expression of solidarity with the Hong Kong woman who recently sustained an injury on her eye from a projectile fired by the police.

Hong Kong has witnessed 12 consecutive weeks of anti-government protests, which began with a now-dead extradition bill, but since have broadened to include calls for democracy and police accountability.

More than 800 people have been arrested since the start of the agitation in June. (ANI)

