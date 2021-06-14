Tibetans thank Himachal for supporting them

Shimla, June 14 (IANS) Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Penpa Tsering on Monday expressed gratitude to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for extending support to their community in the state.
CTA's Chief Representative Officer, based in Shimla, Tenzin Nawang presented a letter to the Chief Minister on behalf of Tsering.
In the letter, the President thanked the Chief Minister for the support provided by the state and its people for providing home to His Holiness, the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people.
The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959. The Tibetan administration in exile is based in Dharamsala, some 250 km from the state capital.
--IANS
vg/skp/