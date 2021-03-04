  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Ties with India 'global strategic partnership,' not 'zero sum game' with Pak: US

Ties with India 'global strategic partnership,' not 'zero sum game' with Pak: US

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 4th, 2021, 09:15:05hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Arul Louis
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features