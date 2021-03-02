Tiger found electrocuted in UP district

Forest officials said that the tiger was a male, aged between five to six-years. Initial investigations suggest that it died of electrocution as electric wires were found in the field on Monday.

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) , March 2 (IANS) A five-year-old tiger was found electrocuted in a field near Bhikhampur village under the Mohammadi range of south Kheri forest division.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), south Kheri, Sameer Kumar said: "It is a matter of investigation as to what circumstances led to the tiger's killing and who is responsible for it."

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Wildlife, R.K. Singh also rushed to the spot and examined the tiger's carcass.

Singh told reporters that the carcass would be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Villagers said the carcass of a wild boar was also found electrocuted, a few metres away from the tiger.

