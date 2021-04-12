Tiger mauls farmer to death in Dudwa Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), April 12 (IANS) A 45-year-old farmer has been mauled to death by a tiger inside the buffer forests of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in Tikunia area.

The farmer, Om Prakash, is the fifth person to be killed by a tiger in the forest in six months.

Anil Patel, divisional forest officer, said that villagers had been warned last week not to enter the forest as camera traps had captured images of a tigress with cubs in the area. Pugmarks had also confirmed the presence of an adult tiger in the area.