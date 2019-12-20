Tight security for President Kovind's visit to Southern India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): In view of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Southern India, the Hyderabad Police on Friday arranged tight security across the state.

President Kovind is scheduled to visit southern India from December 20 to 28.

The city police have increased security in Alwal, Bolarum, Hakimpet areas and arrangements have been made for routes diversion. Hyderabad Police has also issued advisory related to this.



According to an official release, on December 22, while in Hyderabad, the President will launch a mobile app of the Indian Red Cross Society of Telangana State Branch at a function in Raj Bhavan.

On December 23 the President will visit Puducherry where he will address the 27th annual convocation of the Pondicherry University.

The following day, President Kovind will visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra in Kanniyakumari.

On December 27 the President will host a reception for senior dignitaries, including ministers, officials, leading citizens, academics, etc. at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad. (ANI)