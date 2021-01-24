Tight security for Republic Day celebrations in Bengaluru

"Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Republic Day events in the city and to maintain law and order," the city police said in a statement here.

As the main function will be held at the Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground where Governor Vajubhai Vala will unfurl the national flag, additional police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident and ensure peaceful celebrations.

In view of the Covid guidelines, no large gathering of people will be allowed. About 500 invitees, including freedom fighters, VVIPs, top officials of the state government, defence services and media will be allowed to attend the event.

"Those attending the function will have to wear face mask and maintain physical distance," said the statement.

Units of the State Reserve Police, City Armed Reserve, paramilitary forces and home guards will participate in the R-Day parade along with Army, Air Force and Navy contingents.

"A number of close circuit television cameras and baggage scanners have been installed in and around the venue to ensure fool-proof security," said the statement.

