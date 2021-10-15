Tighten security in smaller cities in festive season, Centre tells states

The sources, citing the intelligence alert, said the places seeing high footfall such as railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, religious places, shopping malls and wholesale markets could be on the terrorists' radar, therefore, the security mechanism at the entry points of these places must be enhanced as per prescribed security norms.

According to prescribed norms, frisking of people at the entry points of these places must be followed strictly with installing more CCTV cameras at the major points to keep an eye on the crowd. The state police have been asked to use drones for crowd management.

The sources said the local police should initiate the identification drive of those who have recently shifted in the locality and keep an eye on the movements of local criminals, gangsters, and extremist elements who could extend help or support these terrorists or overground workers.

A senior official said since the security in metro cities and big towns has been tightened up during ongoing festive season, therefore, these anti-national elements may divert their plan to Tier 2 cities.

On October 10, the Delhi Police received inputs of a terrorist attack during the festive season and Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana asked the police personnel to enhance visibility on ground and to intensify night patrolling.

Asthana has asked the Delhi police to professionally check and monitor petrol pumps, chemical shops, parking spaces, scrap and car dealers while a special emphasis must be given on community policing, regular meetings with Resident Welfare Associations and coordinating with 'eyes and ears scheme' stakeholders like street vendors and watchmen.

