Tigray Rebels Seize Ethiopia's Lalibela Listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site: Reports

MOSCOW, August 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels have seized the northern Ethiopian town of Lalibela included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, media reported.



Local residents told the Agence France-Presse that the insurgents had entered the town without any fighting as there had been no security forces in the settlement.

The Ethiopian authorities have not commented on the issue yet.

The fighting in Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. The Ethiopian forces launched a military operation in the conflict-torn region, with Eritrea sending its troops to help Addis Ababa. (ANI/Sputnik)

