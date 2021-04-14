Tigress found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), April 14 (IANS) A tigress, aged about seven years, was found dead in Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary of Dudhwa tiger reserve (DTR).

The carcass of the tigress was found on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the fourth tiger death in Uttar Pradesh in a span of 45 days.

The carcass was found in Chaltua area.