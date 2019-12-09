Tihar seeks hangman for Dec 16 convicts

New Delhi: With no hangman in Tihar, where the death-row convicts in the December 16, 2012 rape-and-murder case are lodged, the jail authorities have approached other prisons in the country to provide them with a hangman, sources said on Sunday.

They said informal talks are underway with Uttar Pradesh prison authorities.

The Union Home Ministry on Friday recommended President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy plea filed by Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape and murder of the 23-year-old paramedic student.

A day later, Sharma withdrew his plea, saying it was sent without his consent. The girl was gang-raped on Dec 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore. The brutality of the rape had shocked the nation and triggered massive protests. The Supreme Court on Dec 12, 2018, dismissed a public interest litigation seeking direction to the Centre to execute the death penalty awarded to four convicts -- Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay -- in the case.