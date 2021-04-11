Tika Utsav: Manipur CM receives 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 11 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday at the launch of 'tika utsav' or vaccination festival in Imphal's Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.



"Took my 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine at JNIMS during the launching of Tika Utsav (11th-14th April 2021). I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Stay safe from the #SecondWave. Together, let us make our State and the Country COVID-19 free," the Chief Minister tweeted.

He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his "unswerving concern" for the people of the state.

"My deep appreciation to PM @narendramodi ji for his unswerving concern for the people of the State, calling me this morning to urge my people to participate in the #TikaUtsav from April 11-14, follow the Test, Track and Treat mantra and building Micro Containment Zones ourself," Singh tweeted.

As 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival has started in the country from today, people across the country visited hospitals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab. Tika Utsav aims to inoculate the maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus.

It will be observed between April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule till April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 10 crore mark on Sunday with over 35 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

