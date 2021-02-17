Tikait hails Delhi court's verdict on sedition

While speaking to IANS, Tikait said: "The court is absolutely right in its judgement on the sedition law."

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday hailed the decision of a Delhi Court, which said the 'sedition law cannot be invoked to silence the protesters'.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court, while granting bail to a man accused of posting fake videos on Facebook on the farmer protests, observed that the law of sedition cannot be invoked to "quieten disquiet under the pretence of muzzling the miscreants". Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana noted that in the absence of exhortation or incitement to create disorder or disturb public peace or resort to violence, law of sedition cannot be invoked.

"Guns are being used to stifle the farmers' voice," said Tikait, adding that the farmers' movement was an ideological movement.

He said the movement that has been born out of a just cause could not be derailed by the fear of guns, and that this fight was a fight for the farmers' rights. He further stated that whoever was writing in favour of farmers was being arrested.

