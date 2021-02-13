Tikait supports farmers' protest at Mahapanchayat

However, enthusiasm in the farmers is less in Tikait's absence at the Ghazipur border protest.

Ghazipur Border, Feb 13 (IANS) The farmers' protests are continuing on the borders of Delhi against the agricultural laws with 'Mahapanchayats' taking place to boost the movement and spread it across the country while BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has emerging as the prominent voice in the movement.

Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, told IANS, "This movement is a mass liberation movement, people are in captivity and they have to be released, hence the mahapanchayat is being held."

Is Rakesh Tikait creating a different world due to his popularity? In response to this, he said, "I have no world, I am the same farmer and the leader of this movement is also a farmer. Farmers are running this whole system. If someone tries to become a leader among the farmers here then he will get the treatment."

It has been 80 days of the protests and slowly the farmers leaders' properties are being questioned. On this Tikait said, "I do not know how many properties are bing talked about. I do not have anything, although more than what is being told."

What is the future strategy for the movement? What happened to the talks with the government? On this, Tikait said, "The government should tell where it is headed. The government will tell the time and place of where to talk. If the message is going to them, they will call us if we agree on the issues."

According to the leaders of farmer organisations, 228 farmers have died so far during this movement. On February 14, torch processions and candle marches will be held in villages and towns across India, commemorating the martyrs of the Pulwama attack.

Tributes will also be paid to the martyred farmers in the movement with the ideal of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

Farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws since November 26 last year on various borders of the national capital.

