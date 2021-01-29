Tikait's tears swell up farmers at Ghazipur again

After the January 26 violence, police personnel were deployed in large numbers at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders following which the farmers started returning to their villages.

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's emotional speech with tears rolling down his face has turned the tables with more farmers thronging to the Ghazipur border after abandoning the space a day before.

While the number of farmers was seemingly less on Thursday, it once again began swelling on Friday.

The farmers are now saying that their leader (Tikait) ended up in tears due to the government and they will not let the movement end till their last breath.

On Thursday, the Ghaziabad administration had asked Tikait to vacate the protest site. However, sensing "conspiracy", he right from the stage in a speech said that a "big conspiracy" was underway against the farmers.

After the crying Tikait's video went viral, farmers' started returning to the site and the Ghaziabad authorities, who were present there till late Thursday night, were forced to back down.

On Friday, a lesser number of police personnel were seen while more farmers were present.

