Tikamgarh : 2 dead, FIR against BJP MLA for reckless driving

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA from Khargapur, Rahul Singh Lodhi after two people died upon being allegedly hit by his car in Tikamgarh on Monday.

"The MLA was allegedly driving the car at the time of the incident. The deceased have been identified as Ravi Ahirwar and Bijendra Ahirwar who were going on their motorcycle when the MLA's car coming from the opposite side hit them," according to the FIR.



Madan Ahirwar accompanying them got injured.

The MLA allegedly ran away with the car after hitting them.

The FIR was registered at the Baldevgarh police station. He has been slapped with IPC 304 A (Causing death by negligence), IPC 279 (Rash driving), IPC 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 184 Motor Vehicle Act (driving dangerously).

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

