TikTok lets creators delete up to 100 bad comments at once

Earlier, they had to select and delete nasty comments one by one when reporting, deleting, or blocking, reports The Verge.

The new update, rolled out on Thursday, allows creators to delete and report remarks or block accounts in bulk.

San Francisco, May 21 (IANS) Chinese short-video making app TikTok has allowed creators to select and delete up to 100 harassing comments at once.

ByteDance-owned TikTok said the feature is rolling out to "select markets" first and then globally in the "coming weeks."

TikTok in March announced two new in-app features to fight bullying and harassment.

The first feature gives creators more control over the comments on their videos, and the second prompts people to reconsider posting unkind or inappropriate comments.

The new anti-harassment tool for creators comes at a time when ByteDance's founder Zhang Yiming has announced that he will step down as the chief executive officer (CEO) and will hand over the reins to co-founder and HR head Liang Rubo.

In an internal letter on Wednesday, Yiming said he will transition to a new role at the end of 2021, focusing on long-term strategy, corporate culture and social responsibility.

Recently, Nikhil Gandhi, the India Head of short video-sharing platform TikTok, decided to quit and was currently serving his notice period.

After the company folded its India business, Gandhi was redesignated as TikTok Head for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and South Asia.

