TikTok rival Snapchat Spotlight crosses 100M monthly users

Spotlight is a dedicated place within Snapchat where users can watch short, entertaining videos backed by music in a vertically scroll, TikTok-like feed.

San Francisco, Feb 5 (IANS) Popular social media app Snapchat that launched in-app Spotlight in November last year to take on Chinese short-video making app Tiktok, has seen the platform growing to over 100 million monthly active users in January.

"We are seeing over 175,000 video submissions per day on average, in part, due to our incentive program for creators, where we distribute over $1 million per day to the top performing videos," Snap CEO Spiegel.

"Our product and ranking teams have been able to quickly improve our ability to match Spotlight viewers with the right content and we are now working on a broader rollout of Spotlight to our entire community," he said on a call with investors on Thursday.

Spotlight combines a simple submission flow that allows people to submit their best Snaps in just one tap with a rigorous review and ranking process that allows us to filter out content that is inconsistent with our guidelines.

The result is a fun and safe product experience that services, the best of Snapchat, all in one place.

"Our primary goal in launching Spotlight was to build critical mass, both in terms of video submissions and audience in a select set of countries, so that we could begin to rapidly iterate on content ranking and the overall product experience," Spiegel noted.

Getting early momentum with creators is vital for attracting new viewers to the Spotlight experience, he added.

