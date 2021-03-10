TikTok's new features to tackle bullying, harassment

The first feature gives creators more control over the comments on their videos, and the second prompts people to reconsider posting unkind or inappropriate comments.

San Francisco, March 10 (IANS) Short video platform TikTok on Wednesday announced two new in-app features to fight bullying and harassment.

"At TikTok, we continually work to maintain a supportive environment that enables our community to focus on what matters to them -- being creative, finding community and having fun," Tara Wadhwa, Director of Policy, TikTok, US, said in a blogpost

"Part of this fun is engaging with content, sharing ideas and connecting through comments. Our goal is to promote a positive environment where people support and lift each other up," Wadhwa added.

With a new 'Filter All Comments' feature, creators can decide which comments will appear on their videos. When enabled, comments aren't displayed unless the video's creator approves them using the new comment management tool.

This feature builds on our existing collection of comment controls that allow people to filter spam and offensive comments and specific keywords.

A new comment prompt now asks people to reconsider posting a comment that may be inappropriate or unkind. It also reminds users about our 'Community Guidelines' and allows them to edit their comments before sharing, according to the blogpost.

The company also announced its collaboration with Cyberbullying Research Center (CRC) to better support community members and develop other initiatives to help users.

