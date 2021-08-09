Time for BJP to quit, says Maha Congress on 'Quit India' anniversary

At a public meeting to mark the 79th August Kranti Divas at the famed August Kranti Maidan here, state Congress President Nana Patole, city party chief Bhai Jagtap, and other top leaders said the Quit India call by Mahatma Gandhi and other top leaders of the Freedom Movement had shaken the British Empire and culminated in India's Independence five years later.

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) As the country enters the 80th year of the historic 'Quit India Movement' that hastened the end of British rule, the Maharashtra Congress said here on Monday that now the time has come for the country to be rid of the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

"The Congress Party made a huge contribution in the freedom struggle But today, those who did not contribute anything to the country's independence are in power and are working hard to undermine and discard that freedom and democratic systems won with great difficulties. It is everybody's responsibly to ensure that the hard won Independence is not imperilled," Patole said.

He accused the BJP at the Centre of attempting to disrupt and dismantle all the democratic institutions built up over the years, with the country going through an eclipse since 2014 with all pillars of democracy under serious threat.

Patole said that the true freedom is again in danger and all citizens must come forward to save and protect our democracy and all its institutions.

Jagtap said as the country enters the 75th year of Independence, it is time to raise a voice against the injustices being meted out to all sections of society once again like farmers, youth, the deprived classes, and others.

"At that time, the slogan of 'Quit India' was given to the British. But seeing the atrocities of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now is the time to give a call of 'Quit BJP' and save the nation," Jagtap said.

Revenue Minister and CLP Leader Balasaheb Thorat said that all out efforts are underway by the present government to break the systems given by Dr B. R. Ambedkar's Constitution and we must protect it and ensure a bright future for the country.

"It was because of the determinations and sacrifices of the Congress and freedom fighters that the country could get Independence. Today, those very values and principles are endangered, democracy is under threat and now the challenge is re-establish the rule of democracy," urged senior leader and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan.

Almost the entire state Congress top brass were present at the function including Ministers Aslam Shaikh, Varsha Gaikwad, Baba Siddiqui, Charan Singh Sapra, Naseem Khan, Chandrakant Handore, Hussain Dalwai, Janet D'Souza, Rajan Bhosale, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Abhay Chhajed, Husnabano Khalifa, Satish Manchanda and others.

The Congress leaders recalled the services and sacrifices of various martyrs, felicitated freedom fighters or their families and later took an oath to 'Save the Constitution and Democracy'.

--IANS

qn/bg