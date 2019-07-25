Time for Pak to take credible, irreversible action against terror camps: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India on Thursday said it is time for Pakistan to take credible and irreversible action against terrorist camps operating in areas under the control of Islamabad.

"Since the Pakistan Prime Minister [Imran Khan] has acknowledged the presence of terrorist groups, it is time for them now to take credible and irreversible action against the terror camps in the areas which are under the control of Pakistan," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing here.Kumar said while Khan's admission is "glaring", this is not the first time that Pakistan has admitted the presence of terrorists who are sent to India to create acts of terror."We feel that the half-hearted steps (by Pakistan) to please the international community will not do," he said.Speaking at the United States Institute of Peace on Monday, Khan had revealed that his country still has about 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists "who have been trained or fought in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir".He had said that before his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power, the governments did not have the "political will" to disarm militant groups operating on their soil.At a separate event, Khan had stated that Pakistan had 40 different militant groups operating within its borders. (ANI)