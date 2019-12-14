Time has come for 'struggle' if we want to save country: Sonia at 'Bharat Bachao' rally

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Hitting out at the Modi government over issues of unemployment and economic crisis, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that time for "struggle" has come if the country is to be "saved".

"For a long time, the country situation has become serious. It is our responsibility to come out of our homes and do something. A time comes in the life of everyone when you have to choose one among two sides to make a decision. Today the time has come. If we want to save the country then we have to struggle. The country is facing unemployment crisis like people have not seen in past decades," Gandhi said at her party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally here.



"When I look at farmers' condition, I feel pain. They are not getting seeds, fertilizers and do not get the right price for their produce. Small businessmen who had taken loans for business are destroyed by the policies of the Modi government. There are news of them committing suicide as they are unable to pay their loans," she said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former PM Dr Manmohan Singh were amongst party leaders who addressed the rally at Ramlila Maidan. (ANI)