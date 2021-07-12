Time has come to bring population control law for the country: IANS-CVoter Live Tracker

To a question in the survey on do you think the time has come to bring the population control law for the entire country, 52.14 per cent said the time has come to bring population control law for the entire country.

On the other hand, 38.03 per cent said there is no need to bring population control laws for the entire country, and such laws should be introduced only in the states with more population.

The sample size of the survey is 1,225. CVoter NewsTracker Surveys in India are based on a national representative random probability sample as used in the globally standardised RDD CATI methodology, covering all geographic and demographic segments across all states. This daily live tracker survey is based on interviews of adult (18+) respondents across all socio-economic segments. The data is weighted to the known census profile. The standard margin of error: +/- 3 per cent at National trends and +/- 5 per cent at Regional/Zonal trends with 95 per cent confidence level.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the surging petrol prices are 'agitating' people, and given a formula to bring down the fuel price to Rs 60-65/litre. Gadkari said more use of ethanol would bring respite from increasing petrol price.

Following this, 49.6 per cent respondents said Gadkari should be given charge of Petroleum Ministry as well while 34.5 per cent said the new Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh will handle the affairs of the ministry efficiently and effectively.

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in different states, while AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced to give free electricity in Uttarakhand, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has promised free electricity in Uttar Pradesh.

To this, 50.29 per cent respondents in the survey said promise of free electricity is becoming a winning formula for elections while 35.28 per cent said no, that a party can't win elections just by the promise of free electricity.

As many as 50.92 per cent said providing free electricity affects the revenue of the states, which affects other essential services that are provided to the public.

With Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni's proposal to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, rejected by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, 54.3 per cent respondents said farmers should launch a political platform and contest the Punjab Assembly elections to carry forward the fight for the rights of the farming community while 35.4 per cent said farmers issues will not be solved by contesting Punjab Assembly elections.

The Haryana government has decided to open schools for students of classes 9 to 12 from July 16 even as the threat of the third wave of Corona is not over yet. To a question on do you think in such a situation, schools should be opened now, 47.1 per cent said no, schools should not be opened now while 44.02 per cent said schools should be reopened.

After Punjab and Haryana unit of Congress, now infighting is being witnessed in party's Chhattisgarh unit as well, and 48.33 per cent said the Congress leadership is consistently failing to resolve the infighting in state units of the party.

