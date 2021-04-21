Time to build confidence, not to create confusion: BJP criticises Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has advised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not to create confusion among the public over the COVID-19 situation.



"There is a need to strengthen the door of trust rather than creating confusion. Do not become an anecdote of political disruption, be a part of the solution to the crisis. Treatment of coronavirus is possible, not of the Congress party. We should not try to create confusion but try to build confidence," Naqvi said.

"What is the constructive suggestion that the Congress party has provided? In one year, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not done any work, did all these things come from the sky?... Did we have ventilators, vaccines, COVID-19 hospitals or even PPE kits in January 2020? How many testing kits did we have then?"

"It is a result of the strong will of PM Modi that today we are fighting this entire battle with resources and facilities. In 2020, our hands were completely empty. Today our scientists and doctors have strengthened this country. We must reduce the atmosphere of fear and confusion and instill confidence. This battle has to be won. It is a time of crisis. This is not a normal situation. Everyone needs to be a part of the solution to this crisis. There is no need to be an anecdote of political disruption," he added.

Priyanka on Wednesday slammed the Centre for showing insensitivity towards people during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying when people are screaming for shortages of medical oxygen, medicines and hospital beds, the central leaders are seen laughing during election rallies.

Speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader said, "This government can speak to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They are speaking to ISI in Dubai. Can't they talk to Opposition leaders? I don't think there is any Opposition leader who's not giving them constructive and positive suggestions."

India recorded 2,95,041 new COVID cases and over 2000 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to official data on Wednesday morning. (ANI)