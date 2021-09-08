Time to refresh your lingerie style

The Grand Lingerie Festival by Zivame promises to bring the widest range of products featuring over 9000 styles, fashionable picks, inclusive sizes, and a vast variety of designs, colours and patterns!
The latest edition of Festival brings a lot of excitement and an opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with the latest collections across Lingerie, Activewear, Sleepwear, Shapewear, and more. Deals with up to 70 per cent off on a variety of styles across top intimate wear brands like Zivame, Jockey, Amante, Triumph, Lovable and more will be available!
Commenting on the launch of the latest edition of GLF, Amisha Jain, CEO, Zivame,
said, "Every year, we strive to make The Grand Lingerie Festival, a splendid affair that is all about celebrating intimate wear and the women who wear it. As always a festival of joy, a kaleidoscope of colours, it is our way of celebrating our consumers."
