Time to retire from politics, says Giriraj Singh

Katihar (Bihar) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the time has come for him to take retirement from politics and assured that he will do so once a law to control population control is implemented.



Speaking to reporters here, Singh said that construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and population control were two main aims of his political career.

"My task to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya has come to an end. The time has come to retire for people like me. I will retire from politics once a rule to control population growth kicks in," the minister said.

Singh, who is 67-year-old, is best known for making controversial comments and has been a strong advocate for measures for controlling population rise in the country.

Notably, BJP has a policy not to field its leaders in elections who are more than 75 years of age.

Last month, he participated in a yatra organised to spread awareness for population control and said that there was a need to check the rise in population in the country.

Earlier in January, the minister suggested that certain communities were especially responsible for the rise in population. (ANI)