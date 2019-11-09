Timeline of the Ayodhya dispute

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court concluded the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on October 16, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected to deliver the verdict before his retirement on November 17. A timeline of the events till now1528: First Mughal Emperor Babar is believed to have constructed Babri Masjid 1885: Mahant Raghbir Das moves Faizabad court seeking permission to construct a temple in the vicinity of the Babri Masjid. The plea is declined.
December 22-23, 1949: Idols of Lord Ram is mysteriously found inside the mosque 1950: Gopal Visharad and Ramachandra Das moves Faizabad court for permission to worship the idols 1959: Nirmohi Akhara files plea seeking possession of the disputed land. 1961: Central Sunni Waqf Board, U.P., moves court for declaration of title of the disputed land and removal of the idols inside the mosque. February 1986: Faizabad court allows Hindus to worship the idols. August 1989: Allahabad High Court takes over the title dispute. Orders status quo. November 1989: The Rajiv Gandhi government allows Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to perform puja near the disputed site. September 1990: BJP leader L.K. Advani begins rath yatra December 1992: Kar sevaks demolish Babri Masjid. Justice Liberhan Commission appointed to probe. 1993: P.V. Narasimha Rao government acquires 67 acres of land adjoining the disputed site. The Supreme Court upholds the acquisition in its Dr. Ismail Faruqui judgment.April 2002: Allahabad High Court commences hearing the title suits. March 2003: SC bans religious activity in the acquired lands in Mohd. Aslam @Bhurre case. 2009: Liberhan Committee submits inquiry report. September 30, 2010: High Court delivers a majority judgment for three-way partition of the disputed property among Hindus, Muslims and Nirmohi Akhara. May 2011: SC stays the high court judgment on cross-appeals filed by the parties. August 2017: A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Dipak Misra begins hearing the appeals. The main title issue is side-tracked. Muslim parties seek a reference of a contentious observation made in the Faruqui judgment that worshipping in mosques are not integral to Islam to a Constitution Bench. A majority judgment is pronounced declining the prayer. January 2019: A Constitution Bench of five judges led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi resumes hearing the title appeals but suggests mediation first. August 6, 2019: Mediation committee led by former Supreme Court judge, Justice F.M.I. Kalifulla fails to draw a consensus and court hearing commences. October 16, 2019: After 40 days of hearings, the Constitution Bench reserves judgment November 9, 2019: Constitution Bench lists the appeals for judgment