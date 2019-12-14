Timely CPR can double, triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest: Experts

New Delhi [India], Dec 14, (ANI): The chances of survival of a cardiac arrest patient increase to double to triple if cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is performed on a person immediately, according to guidelines issued by India Association of Anesthesiologists (ISA).

The mortality rate in cases of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in India stands approximately at 4,280 to per one lakh patients, accounting for more than 60 per cent of all cardiac death.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is an emergency lifesaving procedure which is performed after the heart stops beating, according to the American Heart Association.According to the data published in India Journal of Anaesthesia, about 70 per cent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur at home and 90 per cent of those who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrest die.Considering these limitations and recent developments, by the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) along with the experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has developed for resuscitating cardiac arrest victims outside the hospital by the layperson - the compression-only life support (COLS).Health experts say that SCA is the malfunction or cessation of electrical and mechanical activity of the hearing which is characterized as a dangerously fast heart rate, irregular rhythm, makes patient unconsciousness with irregular breathing."We recommend three core links for resuscitation in adult by layperson i.e. Early recognition and activation, Early chest compression and Early transfer. Once the rescuer recognizes an unresponsive victim, he/she should call for either an ambulance or any other layperson so that the victim can be transferred for advanced medical management at the earliest. Thereafter, the rescuer should initiate chest compressions," said Dr Rakesh Garg, Professor of Anaesthesiology, Critical Care, Pain and Palliative Medicine at AIIMS."Compression-Only Life Support (COLS) is a simple, easy to remember. It is the preferred algorithmic approach by a layperson who witnesses a victim collapsing or comes across a victim who has collapsed. It can even be performed by family members who witness the collapse of their near and dear ones. The method can be easily taught and training can also be imparted telephonically, said (Prof) Dr Garg, who is one of the authors of issued guidelines on CPR published in India Journal of Anaesthesia.Abhishek Dubewar, Senior Director - Cardiac and Vascular Group, Medtronic Indian Subcontinent said: "It is imperative to highlight the importance of knowing what to do in a cardiac emergency and stepping up to help. Medtronic had launched the first-of-its-kind program, Chiranjeev Hriday- CPR Seeko Dil Dhadkne Do (Learn CPR and Keep the Heart Beating) at Divya Kumbh 2019 with an objective to provide hands-only CPR training to visitors and first responders at Kumbh Mela,"So far, we have trained more than 10,000 people in the last 9 months across the country. Our vision also aligns with the government's focus on improving access to diagnosis, treatment and recovery from non-communicable diseases in India, he added.Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Founder Heal Foundation said, "As per the survey conducted by Lybrate around 98 per cent Indians are not trained in the basic life-saving technique of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during sudden cardiac arrest. (ANI)