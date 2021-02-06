Timely delivered: PM pitches for world-class judicial system

Addressing the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Gujarat High Court, the Prime Minister in the online interaction said that at a click of lawyers and litigants all details of cases at the National Judicial Data Grid has not only ensured "ease of justice" but also increased "ease of business".

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government and judiciary are responsible for developing a world-class judicial system in which justice would easily be available to the last man in the society and will be delivered on time.

"Confidence has increased among foreign investors that in India their judicial rights are safe. In 2018, in its ease of doing business report the World Bank has praised the National Judicial Data Grid," Modi said.

He also said use of "Artificial Intelligence" (AI) is being explored to make it part of the judicial process to make the judicial system "future ready" and AI will increase efficiency and speed of Judiciary.

"To end digital divide in the country and help commonman, 'e-sewa kendras' have been opened at high courts and district courts. At a time of pandemic, online and e-lok adalat has been the new normal, And the First lok adalat was held in Junagadh of Gujarat e-courts," he said.

E-lok adalat has become the medium for timely justice with ease. In 24 states of the country, several lakh cases have been received and resolved in e-lok adalat. "Same speed, facility and faith is required from our judicial system," he said.

--IANS

sbh/in