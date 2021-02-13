Times have changed so much: Neena Gupta on women being decision makers

"Today women express their opinions at home, bring forward their perspectives to the table in a conference room, own their decisions wherever they go and it's absolutely normal," said Neena, who along with actor Swanand Kirkire would be featuring in OYO's Valentine's Day campaign based on its finding that women were the key decision-makers when it came to booking a getaway, holiday or vacation.

In eight out of 10 cases, women drove the conversation and took the final decision around travel, OYO finds in a study.

In the extension of the brand's digital campaign 'Long-term relationship with OYO', the actors would play lead protagonists in four digital films that would roll out throughout February.

Commenting on the campaign, Neena Gupta said,"When OYO shared their insights on women being the key decision-makers in a relationship and indeed for the final booking decision, and the concept of the films based on this, I could instantly relate to it. And was more than happy to be involved with this campaign. The simplicity of the films connected with my style. It was fun working with a woman director, having women writers on the team, and indeed filming with Swanand. Everyone will relate to this playful yet progressive campaign."

The films depict a middle-aged couple's chemistry while travelling. The idea of the campaign is centered around women stemmed from a deep dive on consideration among consumers across different cohorts.

In the first film, the protagonists who have been in a long-term relationship, engage in playful bickering on choosing the 'Same Hotel' time after time. The film ends with Neena's rather metaphorical question 'I am not bored, are you?' subtly hinting at their long-lasting relationship.

The second film 'Cosy Cosy' revolves around a playful discussion around a planned cosy candlelight dinner that ends up with Neena's decision to call for in-room dining instead.

The third and the fourth films are based on moments of appreciation between the two. All the films end with the sound of a playful tune of 'Yeh Rishta Hai Thoda Khiska', simply bringing to life the equations of different relationships, be it mother-daughter, brother-sister, husband-wife, among others, in India.

Speaking on the campaign, Mayur Hola, Head of Global Brand -- OYO Hotels and Homes said,"All of us who've been in a relationship know that we rely on women to make all the decisions. They just make better decisions. When we chatted one-on-one with our guests, women in particular, the same pattern applied to the room booking decision. This campaign simply and charmingly reflects that reality. Whether it is the same hotel and room that we see a high repeat usage of from our guests or indeed a bathing suit being picked or the decision to step out, Neena takes all the calls. As it is in real life, as it should be."

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS

pg/khz