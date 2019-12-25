Tips to boost your immunity in the winters

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANSlife) Winter may take a toll on your immunity system and therefore to prevent common cold and viruses to enter your body, it's essential for you to take special care. Holistic Nutritionist and founder of Diet Podium Shikha Mahajan shared some tips to help to gear up your body with the changing season for immunity

Spend time in the sun

As long as the weather allows, spend as much time outside under the sun. Vitamin D plays a huge role in keeping your defense system strong. It is important that you have both an innate immune response that provides an instant and front line of defense, but you also have protection against an overreaction by the immune system.

Refined sugars are never good when it comes to your overall health, but did you know that they negatively affect the body's defense structure? Sugars increase inflammation and harm cells, that gives them the ability to fully destroy the immune system. Refrain from using sugars as much as possible. To curb your sweet craving, eat more foods having natural sugars that are balanced out with nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Eat zinc This wonder-mineral is found in every cell of yours' and it's crucial for healthy cell development and function. Zinc interacts with thousands of proteins inside your body and is involved in almost 300 various enzyme processes. It fastens wound-healing and improved thyroid function, gut health, blood clotting, vision, and smell. Zinc also works as a powerful antioxidant. It also seems to put the brakes on the immune system when it goes into overdrive, lowering the risk of autoimmune disease. Most essentially, zinc boosts immunity. You can avail zinc from chickpeas, spinach, cashews and pumpkin seeds. Pay close attention to your diet For the immune system to function properly, it needs to be fuelled properly. Eradicating refined, processed items from your diet and replacing them with nutritious, natural options will give your immune system the fuel it needs to thrive properly. Eat plenty of spinach, ginger, garlic, mushrooms, and chickpeas to keep your immune system fit. Exercise daily By exercising on a daily basis, you'll improve your cardiovascular health, reduce your blood pressure, maintain your weight and strengthen your immune system to keep off various diseases and illnesses. A regular fitness regimen can directly relate to a boosted immune system.