Tirath Singh Rawat to be next Uttarakhand CM (Ld)

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Tirath Singh Rawat, the BJP MP from Pauri Garhwal, has been appointed next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

His name was announced by outgoing Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after the BJP's Legislative Party meeting in Dehradun on Wednesday.

Tirath Singh Rawat has also served as BJP state unit chief from 2013 to 2015. In his student days he was associated with ABVP. While working with the RSS he worked his way up the ladder in the BJP. In 1997, he became a member of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad, and have served as a state minister.