Tirumala Trust Chairman pays obeisance at J-K's Vaishno Devi Shrine

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, Y. V. Subba Reddy on Saturday visited the holy cave shrine of Vaishno Devi and paid obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum.



Reddy exchanged best management practices for the facilitation of pilgrims with the Chief Executive Officer of Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar.

Kumar mentioned the various infrastructure development initiatives taken along with the arrangements being put in place by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for continuous improvement and expansion of facilities for the visiting pilgrims. (ANI)

